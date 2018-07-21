Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $572,000 in Ball Co. (BLL) Stock

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 643,200.0% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $81,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $76,719.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 408,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,615,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLL opened at $37.59 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

