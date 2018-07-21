Hezy Shaked Sells 10,000 Shares of Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) insider Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $151,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hezy Shaked also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Monday, June 18th, Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $312,800.00.

On Friday, May 11th, Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 8th, Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $111,200.00.

Shares of Tilly’s opened at $15.43 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $447.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of -0.27. Tilly’s Inc has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLYS. TheStreet raised Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 245,115 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 94.9% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 170,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 83,196 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $847,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.