Hexx 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,725.00 (HXX)

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Hexx has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Hexx has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $14,725.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hexx coin can currently be purchased for about $3.40 or 0.00045957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,421.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.94 or 0.06254500 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $790.93 or 0.10685700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.01140110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.03 or 0.01783740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00221570 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.94 or 0.02579670 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00390785 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000596 BTC.

About Hexx

Hexx (HXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,694,633 coins. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net . Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin

Hexx Coin Trading

Hexx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hexx using one of the exchanges listed above.

