Heska (HSKA) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.07

Headlines about Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heska earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 45.7208463380442 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Heska from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.77. 42,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,134. The company has a market capitalization of $815.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.75. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. Heska had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. sell-side analysts expect that Heska will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $505,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,211.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,523 over the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.