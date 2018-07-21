Heroux Devtek Inc (HRX) Receives C$17.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Laurentian restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Heroux Devtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th.

Shares of HRX opened at C$15.56 on Wednesday. Heroux Devtek has a twelve month low of C$12.35 and a twelve month high of C$16.75.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$113.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.00 million. Heroux Devtek had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

