Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $43.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $66.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.09.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.78. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 515.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,469 shares of company stock worth $17,218,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 91,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

