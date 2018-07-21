Henri P. Richard Sells 2,525 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stock

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $206,898.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,267.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $83.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $4,465,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in NetApp by 32.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in NetApp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,381,688 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson set a $79.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Cross Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.26.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

