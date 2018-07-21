Henri P. Richard Sells 2,525 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stock

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $206,898.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,267.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $83.14.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $4,465,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in NetApp by 32.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in NetApp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,381,688 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson set a $79.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Cross Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.26.
About NetApp
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
