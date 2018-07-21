Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 37,000 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $17,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,632,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 298,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Haller sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $50,494.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,555.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $43,722.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $993,145.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,903 shares of company stock worth $356,889. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas opened at $78.72 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.53. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $754.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.56 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

