Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in PPL Corp (PPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 562,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 260,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 19.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,312,000 after acquiring an additional 189,155 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

PPL stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. PPL had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.89%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

