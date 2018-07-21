Hennessy Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,010 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 67.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,384,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,808,000 after purchasing an additional 557,773 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $17,138,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $16,138,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 86.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 659,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 306,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBSH. BidaskClub raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Union Bankshares opened at $41.45 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.19. Union Bankshares Corp has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.36 million. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. analysts anticipate that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

