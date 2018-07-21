HelloGold Market Capitalization Achieves $2.47 Million (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Gatecoin, Radar Relay and HitBTC. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $1,287.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003948 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000486 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00469896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00167686 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024653 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015735 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001006 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, Gatecoin and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

