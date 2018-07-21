Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HLX opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.46. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

