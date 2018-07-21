Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $160.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International opened at $34.80 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $686.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48.

HSII has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

