Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Heartland Financial USA traded up $0.80, reaching $58.55, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 202,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,521. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,124,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

