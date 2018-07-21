Head to Head Survey: Navistar International (NAV) vs. Spartan Motors (SPAR)

Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) and Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Navistar International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Spartan Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Navistar International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Spartan Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Navistar International has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spartan Motors has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Navistar International and Spartan Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navistar International 0 8 9 0 2.53 Spartan Motors 0 0 4 0 3.00

Navistar International currently has a consensus target price of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.93%. Spartan Motors has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Spartan Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spartan Motors is more favorable than Navistar International.

Dividends

Spartan Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Navistar International does not pay a dividend. Spartan Motors pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Navistar International and Spartan Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navistar International 1.69% -4.49% 3.39% Spartan Motors 2.98% 10.21% 5.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navistar International and Spartan Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navistar International $8.57 billion 0.50 $30.00 million $0.51 85.33 Spartan Motors $707.10 million 0.76 $15.93 million $0.43 35.58

Navistar International has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Motors. Spartan Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navistar International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Navistar International beats Spartan Motors on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines. The company also provides customers with proprietary products needed to support the International commercial and military truck, IC bus, and engine lines, as well as other product lines; and a selection of other standard truck, trailer, and engine aftermarket parts. In addition, it designs and manufactures mid-range diesel engines, as well as provides customers with additional engine offerings in the agriculture, marine, and light truck markets; sells engines to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for various on-and-off-road applications; and offers contract manufacturing services under the MWM brand to OEMs for the assembly of their engines. Further, the company provides retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products of its trucks and parts, as well as financing for wholesale and retail accounts receivable. It markets its commercial products through an independent dealer network, as well as through distribution and service network retail outlets; and its reconditioned used trucks to owner-operators and fleet buyers through its network of used truck dealers. As of October 31, 2017, it had approximately 728 outlets in the United States and Canada, and 87 outlets in Mexico. Navistar International Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment provides walk-in vans, cutaway vans, truck bodies, and parts and accessories for use in e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Spartan Upfit Services, and Reach brands. This segment also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and distributes related aftermarket parts and accessories. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment provides emergency response cabs and chassis, pumpers, aerial ladder components for fire trucks, rescue equipment, tankers, and parts and accessories under the Spartan, Smeal, Ladder Tower, and UST brands, as well as offers body, aerial, pump, drivetrain, and chassis repair and maintenance services. The Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment offers motor home chassis; and defense and specialty chassis and vehicles, as well as provides related aftermarket parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis. The company sells its products through a network of independent truck dealers, original equipment manufacturers, dealer distributors, leasing companies, and municipalities and other governmental entities, as well as to commercial and individual end users. Spartan Motors, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, Michigan.

