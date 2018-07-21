Head-To-Head Survey: Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) and Terreno Realty (TRNO)

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: GOV) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Terreno Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Terreno Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Government Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Government Properties Income Trust pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Terreno Realty pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Terreno Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Government Properties Income Trust and Terreno Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Government Properties Income Trust 3 1 2 0 1.83 Terreno Realty 0 4 7 0 2.64

Government Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.63%. Terreno Realty has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.41%. Given Terreno Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Government Properties Income Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Government Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Government Properties Income Trust and Terreno Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Government Properties Income Trust $316.53 million 4.98 $12.09 million $2.02 7.87 Terreno Realty $132.48 million 15.73 $53.09 million $1.09 34.16

Terreno Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Government Properties Income Trust. Government Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terreno Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Government Properties Income Trust and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Government Properties Income Trust 3.16% 0.87% 0.32% Terreno Realty 40.11% 5.59% 3.62%

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Government Properties Income Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company's web site at www.terreno.com.

