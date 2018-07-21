Head to Head Survey: CVR Energy (CVI) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CVR Energy and Marathon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Petroleum 0 3 14 0 2.82

Marathon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $83.80, indicating a potential upside of 15.55%. Given Marathon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Petroleum is more favorable than CVR Energy.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Energy and Marathon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Energy 4.63% 5.18% 2.21% Marathon Petroleum 4.45% 10.05% 4.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Marathon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.0% of CVR Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Marathon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CVR Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Marathon Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Marathon Petroleum pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

CVR Energy has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Petroleum has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVR Energy and Marathon Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Energy $5.99 billion 0.54 $234.40 million N/A N/A Marathon Petroleum $75.37 billion 0.44 $3.43 billion $3.80 19.08

Marathon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Energy.

Summary

Marathon Petroleum beats CVR Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products. This segment owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma; and a crude oil gathering system serving Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, and Texas. It also owns a proprietary pipeline system that transports crude oil from Caney, Kansas to its refinery; and supplies products through tanker trucks directly to customers located in Coffeyville, Kansas, and Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as to customers at throughput terminals on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. and NuStar Energy, LP's refined products distribution systems. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products. It markets UAN, an aqueous solution of urea and ammonium nitrate to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale. Its refined products include gasoline, distillates, propane, feed stocks and special products, heavy fuel oil, and asphalt. It also sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market through Speedway convenience stores; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs); and transports and stores crude oil and refined products. It markets its refined products to resellers, consumers, independent retailers, wholesale customers, its Marathon brand jobbers and Speedway brand convenience stores, airlines, transportation companies, and utilities. It also exports its refined products. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 18 asphalt terminals and 61 light products terminals; 2,744 convenience stores in 21 states; 289 transport trucks and 296 trailers; 1,999 leased and 19 owned railcars; and owned/leased and operated 1,613 miles of common carrier crude oil and 2,360 miles of common carrier products pipelines, as well as had 5,617 retail outlets in 20 states and the District of Columbia, and interests in 2,194 miles of crude oil and 1,917 miles of products pipelines. It also owns and operates 228 miles of private products pipelines; has ownership interests in 739 miles of common carrier crude oil pipeline and 1,741 miles of products pipelines; and distributes refined products through approximately 130 light products and 2 asphalt third-party terminals. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

