Head to Head Review: Prologis (PLD) and Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) and Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prologis and Liberty Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 1 13 0 2.93 Liberty Property Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

Prologis presently has a consensus target price of $69.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.47%. Liberty Property Trust has a consensus target price of $43.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.67%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than Liberty Property Trust.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Liberty Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Prologis pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Liberty Property Trust pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prologis has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Liberty Property Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Liberty Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Prologis has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Property Trust has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Liberty Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Prologis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Liberty Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Liberty Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 74.17% 10.10% 6.36% Liberty Property Trust 49.95% 8.55% 4.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prologis and Liberty Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $2.62 billion 12.72 $1.65 billion $2.81 22.22 Liberty Property Trust $719.78 million 8.93 $282.34 million $2.59 16.79

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Property Trust. Liberty Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prologis beats Liberty Property Trust on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern distribution facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,000 customers across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 101 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

