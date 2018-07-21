Head to Head Review: Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) vs. Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Brixmor Property Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.44 billion 0.56 -$67.00 million $1.37 5.97 Brixmor Property Group $1.28 billion 4.10 $300.29 million $2.09 8.32

Brixmor Property Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Brixmor Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Brixmor Property Group 0 7 7 0 2.50

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.20%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus target price of $18.32, indicating a potential upside of 5.34%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -4.75% -10.19% -1.44% Brixmor Property Group 22.73% 9.98% 3.16%

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air shopping centers. The Company's more than 475 retail centers comprise 82 million square feet in established trade areas across the nation and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers, as well as consumer-oriented service providers. Brixmor is committed to maximizing the value of its portfolio by prioritizing investments, cultivating relationships and capitalizing on embedded growth opportunities through driving rents, increasing occupancy and pursuing value-enhancing reinvestment opportunities. Headquartered in New York City, Brixmor is a partner to more than 5,000 best-in-class national, regional and local tenants and is one of the largest landlords to The TJX Companies and The Kroger Company.

