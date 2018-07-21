Head to Head Contrast: Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) versus City Office REIT (CIO)

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ: HPT) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Hospitality Properties Trust has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Hospitality Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Hospitality Properties Trust pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT pays out 96.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hospitality Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of City Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hospitality Properties Trust and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hospitality Properties Trust 11.67% 6.85% 2.67% City Office REIT 48.20% 23.51% 6.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hospitality Properties Trust and City Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hospitality Properties Trust $2.17 billion 2.19 $215.14 million $3.57 8.10 City Office REIT $106.49 million 4.33 $5.75 million $0.97 13.14

Hospitality Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. Hospitality Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hospitality Properties Trust and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hospitality Properties Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 City Office REIT 0 1 4 0 2.80

Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $30.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.69%. City Office REIT has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.80%. Given City Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Hospitality Properties Trust.

Summary

City Office REIT beats Hospitality Properties Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At March 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 4.6 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

