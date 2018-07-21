Head to Head Comparison: Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (BKEP) and Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (NASDAQ: BKEP) and Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Enbridge Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.9%. Enbridge Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock pays out -644.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enbridge Energy Partners pays out 175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enbridge Energy Partners has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock and Enbridge Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock 8.04% -6.79% 4.86% Enbridge Energy Partners 8.43% 5.66% 2.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock and Enbridge Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock $181.94 million 0.65 $20.04 million ($0.09) -32.44 Enbridge Energy Partners $2.43 billion 1.46 $282.00 million $0.80 13.61

Enbridge Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enbridge Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock and Enbridge Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock 0 2 1 0 2.33 Enbridge Energy Partners 2 7 0 0 1.78

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 94.06%. Enbridge Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $12.22, suggesting a potential upside of 12.23%. Given Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock is more favorable than Enbridge Energy Partners.

Summary

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock beats Enbridge Energy Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil. As of March 7, 2018, this segment had 56 terminals located in 26 states. Its Crude Oil Terminalling Services segment provides terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for crude oil. This segment owns and operates 34 crude oil storage tanks with approximately 6.6 million barrels of storage capacity. The company's Crude Oil Pipeline Services segment owns and operates crude oil transportation system with a combined length of approximately 655 miles; and purchases crude oil from production leases in Oklahoma and markets those barrels at the Cushing Interchange. Its Crude Oil Trucking and Producer Field Services segment offers crude oil producer field services comprising gathering condensates from natural gas companies to hauling produced water to disposal wells; and producer field services, such as gas gathering pipeline maintenance, hot and cold fresh water delivery, chemical and downhole well treatment, wet oil cleanup, and separation facilities building and maintenance services. This segment owns or leases approximately 65 tanker trucks; and operates a producer service fleet of approximately 85 trucks. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C. operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. in December 2009. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Enbridge Energy Partners

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States. Its North Dakota crude oil system comprises approximately 660 miles, has 12 pump stations, delivery points, and storage facilities; and Mid-Continent system includes approximately 20 million barrels of storage capacity. The company serves integrated oil companies, independent oil producers, refiners, and marketers. Enbridge Energy Company, Inc. operates as a general partner of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. The company was formerly known as Lakehead Pipe Line Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in 2001. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

