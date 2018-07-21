Head-To-Head Analysis: ProAssurance (PRA) versus Enstar Group (ESGR)

ProAssurance (NYSE: PRA) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and Enstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance 9.20% 5.64% 1.99% Enstar Group 22.81% 6.69% 1.39%

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enstar Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ProAssurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Enstar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProAssurance and Enstar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $866.15 million 2.41 $107.26 million $2.02 19.31 Enstar Group $1.11 billion 3.77 $311.45 million N/A N/A

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than ProAssurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ProAssurance and Enstar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 0 6 0 0 2.00 Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProAssurance currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given ProAssurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Dividends

ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Enstar Group does not pay a dividend. ProAssurance pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Enstar Group beats ProAssurance on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including marine, aviation, transit, property and casualty binding authorities, reinsurance, accident and health, and non marine direct and facultative. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

