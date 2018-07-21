HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 133.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,375,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,298,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,828,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 455.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 748,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,950,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

HDFC Bank opened at $111.45 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $89.07 and a 12 month high of $112.10.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.17%. analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

