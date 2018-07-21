HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Stake Lowered by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111,650 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.16.

HCA Healthcare opened at $108.00 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $108.85.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

In other news, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $187,022.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,623.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,523 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

