Haydn Mursell Buys 13 Shares of Kier Group plc (KIE) Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) insider Haydn Mursell purchased 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.79) per share, for a total transaction of £125.58 ($166.22).

Shares of Kier Group opened at GBX 945.50 ($12.51) on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Kier Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 942 ($12.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,505 ($19.92).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIE shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.18) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,495.80 ($19.80).

Kier Group plc provides construction services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, design and build, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

