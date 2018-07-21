Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 43,624 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 39.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,624 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRX. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Express Scripts during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,843,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Express Scripts by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Express Scripts during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,695,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Express Scripts during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,686,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Express Scripts by 65.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,847,000 after acquiring an additional 567,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

ESRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Express Scripts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.68.

In other Express Scripts news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $822,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESRX opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

