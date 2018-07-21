Harris Co. (HRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Harris in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Harris from $189.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th.

Shares of Harris stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.90. 433,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12. Harris has a 12 month low of $111.72 and a 12 month high of $170.54.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Harris had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Harris’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Harris will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Harris by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Harris by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harris by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Harris by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Harris by 3.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

