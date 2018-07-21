Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Shares Bought by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harley-Davidson opened at $41.62 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.16. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $44.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.31.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

