Harley-Davidson (HOG) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Harley-Davidson earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0508321622107 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Harley-Davidson opened at $41.62 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Wedbush set a $44.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

