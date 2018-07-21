HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.17

Media stories about HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HarborOne Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5235832304693 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HONE. TheStreet raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp traded up $0.16, hitting $18.99, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 44,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,232. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $614.28 million, a P/E ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 0.21.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

