Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

HALL has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $188.28 million, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $97.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.08 million. research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hallmark Financial Services news, insider Jeffrey R. Passmore sold 18,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $183,870.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 566,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

