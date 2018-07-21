Halliburton (HAL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 34.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,120 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 63,329 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,491 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,539 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 256,879 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 93,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 58.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $45.20 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Guggenheim set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

