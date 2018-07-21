Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (HWSL) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (LON:HWSL) declared a dividend on Friday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HWSL opened at GBX 1.01 ($0.01) on Friday. Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 105.25 ($1.39).

Get Hadrian's Wall Secured Investments alerts:

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Company Profile

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through exposure, directly or indirectly, to primarily secured loans originated across a range of channels, assets and industry segments.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Hadrian's Wall Secured Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hadrian's Wall Secured Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.