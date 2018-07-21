Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (HWSL) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (LON:HWSL) declared a dividend on Friday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON HWSL opened at GBX 1.01 ($0.01) on Friday. Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 105.25 ($1.39).
Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Company Profile
