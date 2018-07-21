GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 644,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,021,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 32,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 28,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities set a $27.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners opened at $28.71 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 129.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

