Guggenheim Reaffirms $37.95 Rating for eBay (EBAY)

Guggenheim reiterated their $37.95 rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

“We remain NEUTRAL and could look to potentially become more constructive with our views if signs of GMV growth acceleration to +DD materializes. In 2Q, U.S. Marketplace GMV growth slowed +6%, below our expectation for +7% growth. While eBay continues to invest heavily in its website/product experiences and advertising, the company noted 1) it expects several key initiatives will take longer to materialize than planned, including structured data benefits, and 2) brand advertising campaigns have not yet ‘moved the needle’ in terms of consideration. In terms of new product-based experiences on the site, new users continue to respond well (improved conversion), but conversion gains have not materialized among existing eBay users.”,” Guggenheim’s analyst commented.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.16.

Shares of eBay opened at $34.20 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. eBay has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 35,631 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,353,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $352,200.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,478.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,825. 6.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,466 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 214,429 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

