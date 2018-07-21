Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 4,897 Shares of Steris PLC (STE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 374.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 37,352 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 305,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,534,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 138,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,898,000 after buying an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $123,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Shares of Steris opened at $111.96 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Steris had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories.

