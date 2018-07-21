Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $61.55.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.32 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.95%. research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $33,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $242,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,577.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,480 shares of company stock valued at $455,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after purchasing an additional 44,326 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 191,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

