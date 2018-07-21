Gordon Bowerman Acquires 5,000 Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR) Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00.

Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$5.41 on Friday. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$2.96 and a 12-month high of C$6.50.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$29.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.30 million. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

YGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, May 11th.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.