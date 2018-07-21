Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 33.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,888.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 115.6% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 54.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber opened at $21.62 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.