Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) a €54.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLE. equinet set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.10 ($64.82).

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA opened at €50.20 ($59.06) on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €39.08 ($45.98) and a 52-week high of €59.10 ($69.53).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

