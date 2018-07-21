Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Continental (CON) a €262.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €262.00 ($308.24) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup set a €260.50 ($306.47) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €245.85 ($289.24).

CON stock opened at €195.30 ($229.76) on Wednesday. Continental has a 1 year low of €186.55 ($219.47) and a 1 year high of €257.40 ($302.82).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

