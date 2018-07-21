Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (MT) a €38.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (AMS:MT) received a €38.00 ($44.71) target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale set a €44.80 ($52.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.68 ($40.80).

Get ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) alerts:

ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) opened at €26.65 ($31.35) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. ArcelorMittal SA has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.