Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 92.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF opened at $33.51 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1807 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th.

