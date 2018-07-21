Gold Fields (GFI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gold Fields earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4627391894331 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $7.06 to $6.31 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of -0.89.

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

