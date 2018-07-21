GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) Receives $5.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GNC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on GNC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GNC in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get GNC alerts:

NYSE:GNC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 1,698,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,361. GNC has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GNC had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $607.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. GNC’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that GNC will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of GNC in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GNC in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GNC in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GNC in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GNC by 188.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.