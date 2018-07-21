GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) Receives $5.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GNC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on GNC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GNC in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
NYSE:GNC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 1,698,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,361. GNC has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of GNC in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GNC in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GNC in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GNC in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GNC by 188.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GNC Company Profile
GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.
