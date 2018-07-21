GNC (GNC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “GNC Holdings underperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company witnessed softness in manufacturing/wholesale and U.S. & Canada segments impacted sales in the last-reported quarter. Cut-throat competition and changing consumer preferences continue to pose challenges. Despite gross margin expansion, the contraction in operating margin is dampening. On a brighter note, the company has been firing on all cylinders to strengthen its international presence. The recent receipt of Hayao shareholders’ vote for the strategic partnership and China joint venture agreement buoys optimism. Further, the master franchise agreement with Rapid Nutrition to foray into Australia is noteworthy. We are also upbeat about the company seeing improvement in transactions and e-commerce business.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GNC in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on GNC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.

NYSE GNC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,361. GNC has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.93. The company has a market cap of $273.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GNC had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $607.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that GNC will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNC. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GNC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of GNC during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GNC during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GNC by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of GNC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.

