Global Payments (GPN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPN. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.12.

NYSE:GPN opened at $117.12 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.82 and a 52 week high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total value of $712,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $255,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,029 shares of company stock worth $3,520,396 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 27.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 34,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Global Payments by 176,616.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Global Payments by 11.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Global Payments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Global Payments by 13.5% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 261,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

