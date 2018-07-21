GET Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $6.00 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00007106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and DDEX. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $50,581.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003923 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000487 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00469731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00166628 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024376 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001006 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

