Gerdau SA (GGB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of Gerdau traded up $0.13, reaching $4.22, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,028,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Gerdau has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 2.31.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Gerdau had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 55.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,131,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 292.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,819,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,333 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,563,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth approximately $10,928,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter worth approximately $8,025,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

