Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) is unique in the rail-freight industry. G&W owns and operates short line and regional freight railroads and provides related rail services. The company’s railroads offer a short line’s customer focus and entrepreneurial spirit on a global scale, investing in long-term relationships with customers in North America, Australia, Europe and elsewhere. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. operates in three business segments in two geographic areas: North America Railroad Operations, Australian Railroad Operations, and Industrial Switching. It has grown to be a leading owner and operator of short line and regional freight railroads serving customers in five countries. “

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GWR. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

Genesee & Wyoming traded up $0.86, reaching $83.63, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 455,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,879. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. Genesee & Wyoming has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.60 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Genesee & Wyoming’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $261,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 25,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesee & Wyoming (GWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.